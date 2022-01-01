Shrimp tempura in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Side Tempura Shrimp
|$3.99
|Tempura Shrimp Bowl
|$9.99
Tempura shrimp and tempura veggies served over rice, paired with a side of Yoshi's famous teriyaki sauce.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Tempura Shrimp Bowl
|$9.99
Tempura shrimp and tempura veggies served over rice, paired with a side of Yoshi's famous teriyaki sauce.
|Side Tempura Shrimp
|$3.99
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville
|Tempura Shrimp (1 pc)
|$2.00
|Tempura Shrimp (2 pc)
|$3.25
|Mini Tempura Shrimp
|$9.10
More about Hamachi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Shrimp and Veggie tempura
|$9.50
shrimp & assorted vegetable, dashi broth
|Shrimp tempura
|$6.95
shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, sprouts
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Tempura Shrimp
|$14.00
Tempura battered and fried whole shrimp. Served with our house dipping sauce
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.99
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy sauce, and eel sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Dinner
|$17.99
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
|Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
|$9.99