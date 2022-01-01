Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Tempura Shrimp$3.99
Tempura Shrimp Bowl$9.99
Tempura shrimp and tempura veggies served over rice, paired with a side of Yoshi's famous teriyaki sauce.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Yoshi's Japanese Grill

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp Bowl$9.99
Tempura shrimp and tempura veggies served over rice, paired with a side of Yoshi's famous teriyaki sauce.
Side Tempura Shrimp$3.99
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville

Avg 4.7 (3445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp (1 pc)$2.00
Tempura Shrimp (2 pc)$3.25
Mini Tempura Shrimp$9.10
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Veggie tempura$9.50
shrimp & assorted vegetable, dashi broth
Shrimp tempura$6.95
shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, sprouts
More about Hamachi
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp$14.00
Tempura battered and fried whole shrimp. Served with our house dipping sauce
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.99
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy sauce, and eel sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Dinner$17.99
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$9.99
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

