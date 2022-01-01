Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve sliders

Main pic

 

Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E

4044 S 2700 E, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Cheese Burger Slider$5.99
Stone Ground bun, American cheese, lettuce, pickles
Kids Pulled Pork Slider$5.99
Stone Ground bun
More about Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
Marie Callender's image

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Slider Burgers$6.99
Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
Item pic

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sliders$12.99
Fried onions, house pickle, H&S Barbecue. Served with a side of house cut French fries.
Pulled Pork Sliders$11.99
Fried onions, house pickle, H&S Barbecue, Hawaiian rolls. Served with a side of house cut French fries.
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Item pic

 

Dough Miner Cafe

945 S 300 W STE 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Party Pasty Sliders$79.50
A smaller party size version of our popular Cornish style pasties filled with any of our currently offered fillings. These are approximately ½ the size of our standard pasty and perfect for parties, tailgates or any other celebration. These are available by special order only and require at least a 24-hour notice and are sold in packs of one dozen.
Free delivery in the Salt Lake area for any order over 4 dozen.
More about Dough Miner Cafe

Map

Map

