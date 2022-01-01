Sliders in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve sliders
Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
4044 S 2700 E, Holladay
|Kid Cheese Burger Slider
|$5.99
Stone Ground bun, American cheese, lettuce, pickles
|Kids Pulled Pork Slider
|$5.99
Stone Ground bun
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Kids Slider Burgers
|$6.99
Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$12.99
Fried onions, house pickle, H&S Barbecue. Served with a side of house cut French fries.
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$11.99
Fried onions, house pickle, H&S Barbecue, Hawaiian rolls. Served with a side of house cut French fries.
Dough Miner Cafe
945 S 300 W STE 101, Salt Lake City
|Party Pasty Sliders
|$79.50
A smaller party size version of our popular Cornish style pasties filled with any of our currently offered fillings. These are approximately ½ the size of our standard pasty and perfect for parties, tailgates or any other celebration. These are available by special order only and require at least a 24-hour notice and are sold in packs of one dozen.
Free delivery in the Salt Lake area for any order over 4 dozen.