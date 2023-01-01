Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve souvlaki

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Souvlaki Plate$0.00
Chicken Souvlaki, with a Side Salad, Pita, and Your Choice of Fries or Lemon Rice,
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
Item pic

GYROS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - West Valley

2192 W 3500 S, West Valley City

Avg 4.3 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE$8.99
Skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE$11.69
Skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE$13.49
Both of our skewers. One chicken and one pork. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
More about Greek Souvlaki - West Valley
Item pic

SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - Murray

5692 S 900 E, Murray

Avg 4.7 (2852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE$16.19
Two skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
.SMALL SOUVLAKI FEAST$32.00
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE$8.99
Skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
More about Greek Souvlaki - Murray
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - Downtown

404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (4001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE$8.99
Skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE$16.19
Both of our skewers. One chicken and one pork. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE$8.99
Skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
More about Greek Souvlaki - Downtown

