Souvlaki in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Souvlaki Plate
|$0.00
Chicken Souvlaki, with a Side Salad, Pita, and Your Choice of Fries or Lemon Rice,
More about Greek Souvlaki - West Valley
GYROS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - West Valley
2192 W 3500 S, West Valley City
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE
|$8.99
Skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
|PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE
|$11.69
Skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
|CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE
|$13.49
Both of our skewers. One chicken and one pork. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
More about Greek Souvlaki - Murray
SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - Murray
5692 S 900 E, Murray
|DOUBLE CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE
|$16.19
Two skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
|.SMALL SOUVLAKI FEAST
|$32.00
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE
|$8.99
Skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
More about Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE
|$8.99
Skewered pieces of chicken breast, grilled onions, and grilled zucchini, spiced with a lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.
|CHICKEN & PORK SOUVLAKI PLATE
|$16.19
Both of our skewers. One chicken and one pork. Plates includes rice, fries, choice of salad or soup, and pita bread
|PORK SOUVLAKI ENTREE
|$8.99
Skewred pieces of pork spiced and grilled with lemon accent. Entree comes with rice or fries and pita bread.