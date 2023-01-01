Spinach pies in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve spinach pies
More about Greek Souvlaki - West Valley
GYROS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - West Valley
2192 W 3500 S, West Valley City
|SPINACH PIE
|$4.19
An authentic rich pie with spinach, feta cheese, and herbs. Crusted with phyllo dough and baked to perfection.
More about Greek Souvlaki - Murray
SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - Murray
5692 S 900 E, Murray
|SPINACH PIE
|$4.19
An authentic rich pie with spinach, feta cheese, and herbs. Crusted with phyllo dough and baked to perfection.