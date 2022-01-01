Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tip Dip Sandwich$17.00
Wood-Fired Flat Iron, Caramelized Onion, Provolone, Marscapone, Fig Mustardo, Arugula, Gaston’s Ciabiatta, Au Jus
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rib Eye Steak Sandwich$12.99
Garnished with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on a French Roll.
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
Diversion image

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$10.99
Steak Sandwich on a Pretzel Bun, with Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, and Diced Green Peppers
More about Diversion
Banner pic

 

Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Steak & Cheese Sandwich$16.00
Steak marinated in Mediterranean spices and cooked on the grill. Served in a french bread bun with pickles, cheese and our garlic sauce.
More about Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Clam Chowder

Hash Browns

Crepes

Egg Rolls

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (304 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston