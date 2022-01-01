Steak sandwiches in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Steak Tip Dip Sandwich
|$17.00
Wood-Fired Flat Iron, Caramelized Onion, Provolone, Marscapone, Fig Mustardo, Arugula, Gaston’s Ciabiatta, Au Jus
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
|$12.99
Garnished with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on a French Roll.
More about Diversion
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Steak Sandwich
|$10.99
Steak Sandwich on a Pretzel Bun, with Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, and Diced Green Peppers