Steak tacos in
Salt Lake City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Steak Tacos
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve steak tacos
Monarca
268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY
No reviews yet
Taco STEAK
$15.00
More about Monarca
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
Avg 4.2
(390 reviews)
Steak Tacos
$12.00
Steak Taco
$12.00
grilled steak, guacamole, sliced red onion, topped with chile verde salsa, lime and cilantro.
More about Root'd Cafe
