Stew in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve stew

TACOS

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th

905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (8232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKPEA STEW PLATE$12.00
garbanzo, lentil, onion, carrot, fennel,
sesame oil, garlic, chakalaka spice, miso, thyme (vegan, contains soy)
CHICKPEA STEW (vgtn, s)$4.00
garbanzo, lentil, onion, carrot, fennel,
sesame oil, garlic, chakalaka spice, miso, thyme (vegan, contains soy)
FAMILY MEAL - CHICKPEA STEW$40.00
garbanzo, lentil, onion, carrot, fennel,sesame oil, garlic, chakalaka spice, miso, thyme (vegan, contains soy)
zest kitchen

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
irish stew$19.00
seared mashed potatoes, local mushrooms, and roasted veggies served in a big bowl with mushroom gravy
irish stew$19.00
grilled mashed potatoes, roasted root veggies, and sauteed mushrooms in a bowl of warm gravy
Piper Down Pub

1492 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Irish Stew Bowl$9.00
Seared Sirloin, Carrots and Onions slow cooked in a Guinness Based Broth
Irish Stew Dinner$12.00
Seared Sirloin, Carrots and Onions slow cooked in a Guinness Based Broth, served over a bed of Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
North African Chicken Stew$28.00
