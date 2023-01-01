Stew in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve stew
Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|CHICKPEA STEW PLATE
|$12.00
garbanzo, lentil, onion, carrot, fennel,
sesame oil, garlic, chakalaka spice, miso, thyme (vegan, contains soy)
|CHICKPEA STEW (vgtn, s)
|$4.00
garbanzo, lentil, onion, carrot, fennel,
sesame oil, garlic, chakalaka spice, miso, thyme (vegan, contains soy)
|FAMILY MEAL - CHICKPEA STEW
|$40.00
garbanzo, lentil, onion, carrot, fennel,sesame oil, garlic, chakalaka spice, miso, thyme (vegan, contains soy)
zest kitchen
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|irish stew
|$19.00
seared mashed potatoes, local mushrooms, and roasted veggies served in a big bowl with mushroom gravy
|irish stew
|$19.00
grilled mashed potatoes, roasted root veggies, and sauteed mushrooms in a bowl of warm gravy
Piper Down Pub
1492 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Irish Stew Bowl
|$9.00
Seared Sirloin, Carrots and Onions slow cooked in a Guinness Based Broth
|Irish Stew Dinner
|$12.00
Seared Sirloin, Carrots and Onions slow cooked in a Guinness Based Broth, served over a bed of Creamy Mashed Potatoes