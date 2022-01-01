Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry cheesecake in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake 9"$49.95
Tall, classic cheesecake with fresh strawberries and strawberry glaze. Buttery graham crust. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake 9"$49.95
Tall, classic cheesecake with fresh strawberries and strawberry glaze. Buttery graham crust. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
More about Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake$11.99
Vanilla cheesecake swirled with strawberry preserves, topped with lemon curd, graham crust
More about Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Curry Puffs

Avocado Toast

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pho

Tacos

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston