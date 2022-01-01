Strawberry cheesecake in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|Strawberry Cheesecake 9"
|$49.95
Tall, classic cheesecake with fresh strawberries and strawberry glaze. Buttery graham crust. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
More about Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Strawberry Cheesecake 9"
|$49.95
Tall, classic cheesecake with fresh strawberries and strawberry glaze. Buttery graham crust. (Serves 10-12 ppl)