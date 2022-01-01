Street tacos in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve street tacos
YUMZ, LLC
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|1 CARTA ASADA BEEFLESS STREET TACO
|$3.75
Carne asada meatless street taco served with onions, cilantro and taco sauce green or red. Made with soy.
|1 CARTA PASTOR STREET TACO 🌮
|$3.75
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
|2 Carne Asada Street Tacos
|$10.00
Two street-style tacos on soft corn tortillas with cheese griddled in between. Filled with juicy grilled skirt steak, onion, and cilantro served with avocado salsa.
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
|$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$10.99
Calories 470
Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.