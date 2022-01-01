Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

YUMZ, LLC

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 CARTA ASADA BEEFLESS STREET TACO$3.75
Carne asada meatless street taco served with onions, cilantro and taco sauce green or red. Made with soy.
1 CARTA PASTOR STREET TACO 🌮$3.75
More about YUMZ, LLC
Cafe Silvestre image

 

Cafe Silvestre

3524 2200 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Carne Asada Street Tacos$10.00
Two street-style tacos on soft corn tortillas with cheese griddled in between. Filled with juicy grilled skirt steak, onion, and cilantro served with avocado salsa.
More about Cafe Silvestre
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Chicken Street Tacos$10.99
Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item
Calories 470
Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's

