Tacos in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tacos
Katrina's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
3041 E 3300 S, Millcreek
|SPECIAL TACOS (A LA CARTE)
SERVED ON CORN TORTILLA GARNISHED WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO. BIRRIA TACO COMES WITH CONSOME AND SALSA VERDE.
|FISH TACOS
|$14.99
2 CORN TORTILLA FILLED WITH GRILLED MAHI MAHI, SHREDDED CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CHEESE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SALSA VERDE, RICE AND BEANS.
YUMZ, LLC
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|1 CARTA ASADA BEEFLESS STREET TACO
|$3.75
Carne asada meatless street taco served with onions, cilantro and taco sauce green or red. Made with soy.
|CRUNCHY TACO PLATTER
|$14.99
Corn tortilla fried to perfection, stuffed with our house machaca meat, zesty sauce, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheeze. Crunchy and cool 😎 explosion of flavors.
|ASADA TACO 🌮 PLATTER
|$14.99
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Gyro Tacos
|$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
|2 Crispy Shrimp Soft Flour Tacos
|$9.00
Cornmeal crusted shrimp, slaw, pico, cotija, chile mayo, flour tortillas.
|2 Crisp Tacos
|$7.50
Meat, cheese, lettuce, pico, crema.
|2 Grilled Chicken Soft Flour Tacos
|$8.00
Two grilled chicken tacos on soft flour tortillas topped with cheese, queso sauce, grilled onions, and pico.
Monarca
268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY
|Kids Taco
|$10.00
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
|A la Cart Taco
|$3.50
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|20 Person Taco Bar
|$260.00
Please click here to select options
$13.00 per person. Comes with lettuce, cheese, chipotle salsa and 40 Tortillas
24 Hour advance for online orders, please call if less than 24 hours.
|Taco Of The Day
|$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
|The Brent Taco
|$8.00
Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|S8. Duck Taco
|$8.00
Roasted duck on top of tortilla, served with signature hoisin sauce.
Bout Time Pub & Grub
6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Ahi Taco-San
#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood
|Mix & Match 2 Tacos
|$9.00
Try both of our tacos for just $9!
|Turnip Taco
#LiveHealthy - Filet mignon, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | 220 Calories per taco
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Taco Land
499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake
|Chori Taco
|$3.99
Flat Top taco with carne asada and chorizo.
Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, avocado sauce and Mexican fresh cheese.
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Fish Taco
|$12.00
Feelin Hazy IPA beer battered mahi with chipotle ranch, cabbage, topped with mango salsa, lime, and cilantro
|Steak Tacos
|$12.00
|Steak Taco
|$12.00
grilled steak, guacamole, sliced red onion, topped with chile verde salsa, lime and cilantro.
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Veggie Tacos
|$9.99
Veggie Tacos Vegetarian**
Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included
|Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
|$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$10.99
Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item
Calories 470
Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Short Rib Tacos
|$11.99
Smoky salsa, queso fresco, pickled red onion, black beans
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Breaker Tacos (nv)
|$15.00
3 Soft Flour Tortilla Tacos filled with Fried Chickpeas tossed in Chili and Lime, Scrambled Egg (nv), Pickled Red Cabbage, and Black Bean Aioli.
Zest Kitchen & Bar
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|3 breakfast tacos
|$16.00
just egg scramble, walnut "zausage" patty, guacamole, salsa
|cuban tacos *family style options
|$13.00
orange marinated jackfruit, mushrooms & rice, pico de gallo, fruit compote, guacamole, cilantro, comes with local made corn tortilla shells on the side, assemble yourself :)
East Liberty Tap House
850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$14.00
(2) tacos. spicy cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime aioli. soft corn tortillas.
served with chips & salsa.
gluten free. vegetarian.
|Smoked Trout Tacos
|$14.50
(2) tacos. spicy cabbage & carrot slaw, cilantro-lime aioli. soft corn tortillas.
served with chips & salsa.
gluten free.
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
(2) tacos. pickled jicama-chayote pico, chile pequin, cotija cheese.
served with chips & salsa.
gluten free.
Alibi
369 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.50
|Chicken Taco
|$2.50
|Jackfruit Taco
|$2.50
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Taco Mix (2) (Tues)
|$6.00
Choice Flour Tortilla Or Lettuce Shell, Choice 2 Protein Mix or Match, Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Portobello, Smoked Salmon. Topped With Mexican Cheese, Cabbage Blend, And Pico.
|Taco Mix (3) (Tues)
|$9.00
Choice Flour Tortilla Or Lettuce Shell, Choice 3 Protein Mix or Match, Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Portobello, Smoked Salmon. Topped With Mexican Cheese, Cabbage Blend, And Pico.
|Taco Mix (3)
|$10.29
Choice Flour Tortilla Or Lettuce Shell, Choice 3 Protein Mix or Match, Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Portobello, Smoked Salmon. Topped With Mexican Cheese, Cabbage Blend, And Pico.
La Casa Del Tamal
2843 South 5600 West, West Valley City
|Single Taco de Birria
|$3.50
ROCTACO
248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City
|THAT'S GROSS BBQ TACO
|$4.20
BBQ Chicken Taco w/ Cheese
|THAT'S GROSS PORK TACO
|$4.20
Pork Taco w/ Cheese
BOLTCUTTER
57 E. Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City
|TACOS
|$9.00
SEA SHEPHERD -- beer battered citrus tempeh, chipotle crema, salsa roja, cabbage and cilantro served on 3 made-to-order corn tortillas.