Tacos in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

Katrina's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

3041 E 3300 S, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPECIAL TACOS (A LA CARTE)
SERVED ON CORN TORTILLA GARNISHED WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO. BIRRIA TACO COMES WITH CONSOME AND SALSA VERDE.
FISH TACOS$14.99
2 CORN TORTILLA FILLED WITH GRILLED MAHI MAHI, SHREDDED CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CHEESE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SALSA VERDE, RICE AND BEANS.
More about Katrina's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

 

YUMZ, LLC

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 CARTA ASADA BEEFLESS STREET TACO$3.75
Carne asada meatless street taco served with onions, cilantro and taco sauce green or red. Made with soy.
CRUNCHY TACO PLATTER$14.99
Corn tortilla fried to perfection, stuffed with our house machaca meat, zesty sauce, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheeze. Crunchy and cool 😎 explosion of flavors.
ASADA TACO 🌮 PLATTER$14.99
More about YUMZ, LLC
Gyro Tacos image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyro Tacos$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
More about Carson Kitchen
Cafe Silvestre image

 

Cafe Silvestre

3524 2200 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Crispy Shrimp Soft Flour Tacos$9.00
Cornmeal crusted shrimp, slaw, pico, cotija, chile mayo, flour tortillas.
2 Crisp Tacos$7.50
Meat, cheese, lettuce, pico, crema.
2 Grilled Chicken Soft Flour Tacos$8.00
Two grilled chicken tacos on soft flour tortillas topped with cheese, queso sauce, grilled onions, and pico.
More about Cafe Silvestre
Monarca image

 

Monarca

268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Taco$10.00
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
A la Cart Taco$3.50
More about Monarca
Taco Of The Day image

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
20 Person Taco Bar$260.00
Please click here to select options
$13.00 per person. Comes with lettuce, cheese, chipotle salsa and 40 Tortillas
24 Hour advance for online orders, please call if less than 24 hours.
Taco Of The Day$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
The Brent Taco$8.00
Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.
More about Taqueria 27
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
S8. Duck Taco$8.00
Roasted duck on top of tortilla, served with signature hoisin sauce.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Item pic

 

SkinnyFATS @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Taco-San
#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood
Mix & Match 2 Tacos$9.00
Try both of our tacos for just $9!
Turnip Taco
#LiveHealthy - Filet mignon, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | 220 Calories per taco
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
Taco Land image

 

Taco Land

499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chori Taco$3.99
Flat Top taco with carne asada and chorizo.
Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, avocado sauce and Mexican fresh cheese.
More about Taco Land
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$12.00
Feelin Hazy IPA beer battered mahi with chipotle ranch, cabbage, topped with mango salsa, lime, and cilantro
Steak Tacos$12.00
Steak Taco$12.00
grilled steak, guacamole, sliced red onion, topped with chile verde salsa, lime and cilantro.
More about Root'd Cafe
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$9.99
Veggie Tacos Vegetarian**
Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Chicken Street Tacos$10.99
Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item
Calories 470
Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's
Carne Asada Tacos (2) image

 

Tap Room

2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos (2)$6.00
More about Tap Room
Hub & Spoke Diner image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Tacos$11.99
Smoky salsa, queso fresco, pickled red onion, black beans
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Grid City Beer Works image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breaker Tacos (nv)$15.00
3 Soft Flour Tortilla Tacos filled with Fried Chickpeas tossed in Chili and Lime, Scrambled Egg (nv), Pickled Red Cabbage, and Black Bean Aioli.
More about Grid City Beer Works
Buds image

SANDWICHES

Buds

509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$7.75
More about Buds
Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 breakfast tacos$16.00
just egg scramble, walnut "zausage" patty, guacamole, salsa
cuban tacos *family style options$13.00
orange marinated jackfruit, mushrooms & rice, pico de gallo, fruit compote, guacamole, cilantro, comes with local made corn tortilla shells on the side, assemble yourself :)
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar
East Liberty Tap House image

HAMBURGERS

East Liberty Tap House

850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Tacos$14.00
(2) tacos. spicy cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime aioli. soft corn tortillas.
served with chips & salsa.
gluten free. vegetarian.
Smoked Trout Tacos$14.50
(2) tacos. spicy cabbage & carrot slaw, cilantro-lime aioli. soft corn tortillas.
served with chips & salsa.
gluten free.
Chicken Tacos$14.00
(2) tacos. pickled jicama-chayote pico, chile pequin, cotija cheese.
served with chips & salsa.
gluten free.
More about East Liberty Tap House
Alibi image

 

Alibi

369 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$2.50
Chicken Taco$2.50
Jackfruit Taco$2.50
More about Alibi
Item pic

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Mix (2) (Tues)$6.00
Choice Flour Tortilla Or Lettuce Shell, Choice 2 Protein Mix or Match, Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Portobello, Smoked Salmon. Topped With Mexican Cheese, Cabbage Blend, And Pico.
Taco Mix (3) (Tues)$9.00
Choice Flour Tortilla Or Lettuce Shell, Choice 3 Protein Mix or Match, Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Portobello, Smoked Salmon. Topped With Mexican Cheese, Cabbage Blend, And Pico.
Taco Mix (3)$10.29
Choice Flour Tortilla Or Lettuce Shell, Choice 3 Protein Mix or Match, Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Portobello, Smoked Salmon. Topped With Mexican Cheese, Cabbage Blend, And Pico.
More about Diversion
Taco Of The Day image

 

Taqueria 27

Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
20 Person Taco Bar$260.00
Please click here to select options
$13.00 per person. Comes with lettuce, cheese, chipotle salsa and 40 Tortillas
24 Hour advance for online orders, please call if less than 24 hours.
Taco Of The Day$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
The Brent Taco$8.00
Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.
More about Taqueria 27
Taco Of The Day image

TACOS

Taqueria 27

4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Of The Day$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
20 Person Taco Bar$260.00
Please click here to select options
$13.00 per person. Comes with lettuce, cheese, chipotle salsa and 40 Tortillas
24 Hour advance for online orders, please call if less than 24 hours.
The Brent Taco$8.00
Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.
More about Taqueria 27
La Casa Del Tamal image

 

La Casa Del Tamal

2843 South 5600 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Taco de Birria$3.50
More about La Casa Del Tamal
Item pic

TACOS

ROCTACO

248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
THAT'S GROSS BBQ TACO$4.20
BBQ Chicken Taco w/ Cheese
THAT'S GROSS PORK TACO$4.20
Pork Taco w/ Cheese
More about ROCTACO
TACOS image

 

BOLTCUTTER

57 E. Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TACOS$9.00
SEA SHEPHERD -- beer battered citrus tempeh, chipotle crema, salsa roja, cabbage and cilantro served on 3 made-to-order corn tortillas.
More about BOLTCUTTER

