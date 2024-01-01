Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tandoori

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Chicken (Bone in)$15.95
(GF) Chicken drumsticks in a classic tandoori marinade of a ginger, garlic, yogurt, garam masala and dried fenugreek
Tandoori Salmon$18.95
(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden
Tandoori Roti$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Roti$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Tandoori Chicken (Bone in)$15.95
(GF) Chicken drumsticks in a classic tandoori marinade of a ginger, garlic, yogurt, garam masala and dried fenugreek
Tandoori Salmon$18.95
(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
Bhansa Ghar

250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Roti$3.49
Flatbread made with whole wheat and baked in clay oven.
More about Bhansa Ghar
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek

733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Roti$2.95
Whole Wheat Bread
Chicken Tandoori$13.95
Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers
More about Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tandoori (D) dark meat$17.50
boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven) served with a side of rice
Shrimp Tandoori (D)$20.50
jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt & spices
Chicken Tandoori (D) dark meat$17.50
boneless chicken, dark meat marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)
More about Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

