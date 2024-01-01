Tandoori in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tandoori
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Tandoori Chicken (Bone in)
|$15.95
(GF) Chicken drumsticks in a classic tandoori marinade of a ginger, garlic, yogurt, garam masala and dried fenugreek
|Tandoori Salmon
|$18.95
(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
|Tandoori Chicken (Bone in)
|$15.95
(GF) Chicken drumsticks in a classic tandoori marinade of a ginger, garlic, yogurt, garam masala and dried fenugreek
|Tandoori Salmon
|$18.95
(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden
Bhansa Ghar
250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.49
Flatbread made with whole wheat and baked in clay oven.
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City
|Tandoori Roti
|$2.95
Whole Wheat Bread
|Chicken Tandoori
|$13.95
Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tandoori (D) dark meat
|$17.50
boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven) served with a side of rice
|Shrimp Tandoori (D)
|$20.50
jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt & spices
