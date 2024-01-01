Tandoori chicken in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Tandoori Chicken (Bone in)
|$15.95
(GF) Chicken drumsticks in a classic tandoori marinade of a ginger, garlic, yogurt, garam masala and dried fenugreek
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
5468 South 900 East, Murray
|Chicken Tandoori
|$16.50
Boneless chicken thigh marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Tandoori Chicken (Bone in)
|$15.95
(GF) Chicken drumsticks in a classic tandoori marinade of a ginger, garlic, yogurt, garam masala and dried fenugreek
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tandoori
|$13.95
Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tandoori (D) Dark Meat
|$17.50
boneless chicken thigh marinated in yogurt, garlic, onion, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)
|Chicken Tandoori (D) dark meat
|$17.50
boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven) served with a side of rice
|Chicken Tandoori (D) dark meat
|$17.50
boneless chicken, dark meat marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)