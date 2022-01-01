Tarts in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tarts
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 9" (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|$49.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze.
Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
1709 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Tarte
|$10.00
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"
|$49.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"
|$74.00
Puff pastry shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. Slivered almond garnish. (Serves 22-24 ppl)
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 1/2 Sheet 12"x16"
|$117.00
Puff pastry shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. Slivered almond garnish. (Serves 44-48 ppl)