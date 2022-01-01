Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9" (Serves 10-12 ppl)$49.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze.
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Main pic

 

Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S

1709 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Tarte$10.00
More about Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9" (Serves 10-12 ppl) image

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"$49.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tarte 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"$74.00
Puff pastry shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. Slivered almond garnish. (Serves 22-24 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tarte 1/2 Sheet 12"x16"$117.00
Puff pastry shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. Slivered almond garnish. (Serves 44-48 ppl)
More about Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
d6f4fcbf-3c6f-4dca-ba78-1819fe8531df image

 

zest kitchen

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
cru tart cherry draft$6.00
cru tart cherry$6.50
cru strawberry guava
Local Nectarine Tart$10.00
More about zest kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Tostadas

Bread Pudding

Strawberry Cheesecake

Cobb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston