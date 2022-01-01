Teriyaki chicken in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Teriyaki Chicken & Veg
|$7.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Teriyaki Chicken & Veg
|$6.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$12.85
|Mini Teriyaki Chicken
|$8.85
|Side Teriyaki Chicken
|$3.99
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|KIDS Chicken Teriyaki
|$8.99
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
|GF Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
|$15.99
Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.
|Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast
|$13.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.