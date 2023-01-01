Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tikka masala

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TIKKA MASALA$14.45
(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Creamy tomato curry spiced with paprika, fresh ginger and cilantro
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TIKKA MASALA$14.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Creamy tomato curry spiced with paprika, fresh ginger and cilantro
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East

5468 South 900 East, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
More about bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.50
tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.00
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
More about Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
Rumsy's

1470 W 400 South, Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$10.00
More about Rumsy's

