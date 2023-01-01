Tiramisu in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT
260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City
|Tiramisu Éclair
|$4.95
Classic pâte à choux puffs filled with tiramisu mascarpone mousse
|Tiramisu Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Tiramisu Cake 8"x4"
|$33.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
More about Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Tiramisu Cake 1/4 Sheet, 8"x12"
|$59.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 22-24 ppl)
|Tiramisu Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Tiramisu Cake 8"x4"
|$33.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
More about zest kitchen
zest kitchen
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|tiramisu cheezecake
|$9.00
date & cashew crust with cashew custard, coconut cream, espresso, cocoa and rum anglaise.