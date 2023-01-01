Tiramisu in Salt Lake City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT

260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$8.00
Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Éclair$4.95
Classic pâte à choux puffs filled with tiramisu mascarpone mousse
Tiramisu Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 8"x4"$33.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Item pic

 

Keyaki Sushi

167 4500 South, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$3.99
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$9.00
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake 1/4 Sheet, 8"x12"$59.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 22-24 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 8"x4"$33.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

zest kitchen

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
tiramisu cheezecake$9.00
date & cashew crust with cashew custard, coconut cream, espresso, cocoa and rum anglaise.
Bartolo's image

 

Italian Inspired Kitchen

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$10.00
brandy mascarpone, coffee cream, chocolate, lady fingers
