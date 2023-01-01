Tomato soup in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$4.95
Creamy tomato basil soup served with toast and a pickle.
More about Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City
|( Cup)Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup
|$5.00
An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
|( Cup)Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup
|$5.00
An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
|(Bowl) Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup
|$9.00
An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita