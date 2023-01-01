Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tomato soup

Banner pic

 

SoMa Cafe -

4140 South Main Street, Mill Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Pepper Tomato Soup$6.00
More about SoMa Cafe -
Item pic

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC

200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$4.95
Creamy tomato basil soup served with toast and a pickle.
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
Banner pic

 

Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
( Cup)Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup$5.00
An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
( Cup)Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup$5.00
An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
(Bowl) Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup$9.00
An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended.
V+ / GF
Served with Pita
More about Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Sugar House

2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$4.95
Creamy tomato basil soup served with toast and a pickle.
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Sugar House

Map

Map

