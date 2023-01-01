Tortas in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tortas
More about Santo Taco - Downtown
Santo Taco - Downtown
380 South State Street, Salt Lake City
|Veggie Torta
|$10.00
Beans, Cheese, Avocado, pico de gallo, onions.
More about La Casa Del Tamal
La Casa Del Tamal
2843 South 5600 West, West Valley City
|Tortas
|$0.00
Each torta is made with beans, lettuce, melted cheese, tomatoes and avocado
|Torta Cubana
|$15.99
A torta with a fried breaded steak, ham, sausage, eggs and chorizo
|Torta de Birria
|$14.99
Telera bread filled with shredded beef/ barrio de res, melted cheese. cilantro and onion.