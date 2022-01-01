Tostadas in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tostadas
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bites
|$12.00
8 thick cut corn chips topped with fresh guacamole, cilantro pesto marinated grilled shrimp and balsamic-agave syrup.
|Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bites Half Order
|$6.00
4 thick cut corn chips topped with fresh guacamole, cilantro pesto marinated grilled shrimp and balsamic-agave syrup.
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Pear Tostada
|$12.00
3 tostadas with beet hummus, grilled pear, and garnished with balsamic reduction and on arugula microgreen’s
Taqueria 27
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray
|Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bites Half Order
|$6.00
4 thick cut corn chips topped with fresh guacamole, cilantro pesto marinated grilled shrimp and balsamic-agave syrup.
Taqueria 27
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay
|Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bites Half Order
|$6.00
4 thick cut corn chips topped with fresh guacamole, cilantro pesto marinated grilled shrimp and balsamic-agave syrup.