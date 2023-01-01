Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tuna salad

Banner pic

 

Red Rock Place

6227 South State, Suite 10, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.00
Provolone, red leaf lettuce, house pickle, tomato, mayo, and wood-fired pocket
More about Red Rock Place
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, Egg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with Albacore Tuna.
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
Item pic

TACOS

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th

905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (8232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
YELLOWFIN TUNA POKE SALAD$15.50
ponzu, chive, furikake sesame mix. served raw (contains soy)
More about Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th

Map

Map

