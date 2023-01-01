Tuna salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Red Rock Place
Red Rock Place
6227 South State, Suite 10, Murray
|Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Provolone, red leaf lettuce, house pickle, tomato, mayo, and wood-fired pocket
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Tuna Salad
|$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, Egg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with Albacore Tuna.