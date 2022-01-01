Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Turkey Bacon Avocado image

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC

200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Avocado$11.25
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
Main pic

 

Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway

110 Broadway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Turkey Bacon$4.25
More about Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway
Turkey Bacon Avocado image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights

1346 E Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights

Avg 4.8 (4421 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Avocado$11.25
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
Turkey Bacon Avocado image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Sugar House

2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Avocado$11.25
Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Sugar House

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Panang Curry

Waffles

Chicken Teriyaki

Fajitas

Avocado Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Tacos

Mango Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston