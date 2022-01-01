Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Main pic

 

Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S

1709 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Club$17.00
More about Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$13.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich$11.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Enchiladas

Pepperoni Pizza

Yellow Curry

Avocado Toast

Pork Belly

Mango Sticky Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston