Turkey clubs in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
1709 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$17.00
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
|$13.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
|Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
|$11.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal: