Vegan sandwiches in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

HandleBar

751 N 300 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chick'n Sandwich VEGAN$14.00
Smoked chick'n, Beleaf bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
More about HandleBar
Ice Haus

7 East 4800 South, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Kuken Sandwich$12.00
Chick'n scallopini, bacon, w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, & choice of sauce; Buffalo, BBQ, buffalo BBQ, lemon mustard, agave sriracha, or no sauce.
More about Ice Haus
Tamarind

120 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Banh Mi Sandwich$10.99
Warm, toasted baguette with curry tofu, vegenaise, cucumber, pickled daikon-carrot, cilantro, served with vegan pho broth for dipping, or a side of rice chips.
More about Tamarind

