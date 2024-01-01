Vegetable biryani in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve vegetable biryani
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Vegetable Biryani
|$13.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Vegetable Biryani
|$13.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
Bhansa Ghar
250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City
|Vegetable Biryani
|$16.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with vegetables and Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City
|VEGETABLE & PANEER BIRYANI
|$12.95