Vegetable biryani in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve vegetable biryani

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Biryani$13.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Biryani$13.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
Item pic

 

Bhansa Ghar

250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Biryani$16.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with vegetables and Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.
More about Bhansa Ghar
Tandoor image

 

Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek

733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE & PANEER BIRYANI$12.95
More about Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
Bombay House image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Biryani (D) (N)$16.00
spiced basmati rice cooked with vegetables, serve with raita
More about Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

