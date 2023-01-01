Vegetarian burritos in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos
Santo Taco - Downtown
380 South State Street, Salt Lake City
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.00
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our made to order fajita veggies. Want it vegan? ask for no dairy!
Santo Taco Holladay
4044 S 2700 E, Holladay
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$10.00
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our made to order fajita veggies. Want it vegan? ask for no dairy!
De Los Muertos - Mexican Kitchen
1215 Wilmington Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Plant Based Impossible Meat Burrito - (Vegetarian)
|$11.50
Plant Based Impossible Ground "Beef", Rice, Chipotle Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo, Crisp Shredded Romaine Served on a Fresh Flour Tortilla w/ Melted Cheese.
|La Oscuridad Black Bean and Cheese Burrito (Vegetarian)
|$9.50
Keepin’ it Simple! Fresh cooked flour tortilla, creamy black beans, melted Muertos cheese blend.