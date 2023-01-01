Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian burritos in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos

Item pic

 

Santo Taco - Downtown

380 South State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Burrito$10.00
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our made to order fajita veggies. Want it vegan? ask for no dairy!
More about Santo Taco - Downtown
Item pic

 

Santo Taco Holladay

4044 S 2700 E, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Burrito$10.00
12” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, and our made to order fajita veggies. Want it vegan? ask for no dairy!
More about Santo Taco Holladay
Item pic

 

De Los Muertos - Mexican Kitchen

1215 Wilmington Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Plant Based Impossible Meat Burrito - (Vegetarian)$11.50
Plant Based Impossible Ground "Beef", Rice, Chipotle Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo, Crisp Shredded Romaine Served on a Fresh Flour Tortilla w/ Melted Cheese.
La Oscuridad Black Bean and Cheese Burrito (Vegetarian)$9.50
Keepin’ it Simple! Fresh cooked flour tortilla, creamy black beans, melted Muertos cheese blend.
More about De Los Muertos - Mexican Kitchen

