Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Item pic

 

Patty Shack

1207 4800 South, Taylorsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maddie Melt Veggie$7.00
Grilled Cheese Veggie Sandwich. Includes Mayo, Xtra Lettuce, Xtra Pickle, Xtra Tomato, Xtra Grilled Onions, Xtra Grilled Mushrooms
More about Patty Shack
The Daily image

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$13.00
Roasted peppers, artichoke, eggplant, provolone, herb aioli. Comes with a side of fries, pasta salad, fruit salad, or side salad.
More about The Daily
Banner pic

 

Rumsy's

1470 W 400 South, Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Veggie Sandwich$10.00
More about Rumsy's

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Chili

Meat Pies

Macaroni Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lentil Soup

Pad See

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston