Wonton soup in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve wonton soup
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Shrimp wontons, chicken, char-sil pork, bok choy and egg noodles in a savory broth.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|K3. Kid Wonton Soup
|$5.00
steamed pork and vegetable dumpling, bok choy with clear broth
|T3. Wonton Soup
|$7.00
steamed pork dumpling, bok choy, with clear broth
|T6. Wonton Soup Large
|$13.00
steamed pork dumplings, bok choy, with clear broth.