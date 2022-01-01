Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

J Wong's Asian Bistro

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wonton$6.00
Shrimp wontons, char-sil pork, chicken, bok choy, and napa cabbage in sesame soy broth.
Cheese Wonton (6)$7.00
Deep fried cream cheese wrapped in wonton skins. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Wonton Noodle Soup$15.00
Shrimp wontons, chicken, char-sil pork, bok choy and egg noodles in a savory broth.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
S12. Crab Cheese Wonton image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
K3. Kid Wonton Soup$5.00
steamed pork and vegetable dumpling, bok choy with clear broth
T3. Wonton Soup$7.00
steamed pork dumpling, bok choy, with clear broth
T6. Wonton Soup Large$13.00
steamed pork dumplings, bok choy, with clear broth.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Cream Cheese Wonton (7pc) image

 

Chaiyo Thai To Go

3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cream Cheese Wonton (7pc)$8.00
More about Chaiyo Thai To Go

