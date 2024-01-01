Yakisoba in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve yakisoba
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Yakisoba
|$7.99
A vegetable sauce and noodles stir-fry dish with steamed vegetables and grilled chicken, garnished with sesame seeds
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Yakisoba
|$7.99
A noodles stir-fry with vegetable sauce and vegetables and chicken garnished with sesame seeds
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi - 488 E 100 S
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Yakisoba
|$0.00
Japanese style stir fried noodle with assorted vegetables
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Yakisoba Noodles
|$16.00
Yakisoba noodles stir fried with thin sliced green cabbage, onions, and a sweet soy sauce. Your choice of tofu, chicken, beef or shrimp.
*contains shellfish
**some proteins contain soy and shellfish