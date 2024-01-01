Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve yakisoba

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yakisoba$7.99
A vegetable sauce and noodles stir-fry dish with steamed vegetables and grilled chicken, garnished with sesame seeds
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
Item pic

 

Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yakisoba$7.99
A noodles stir-fry with vegetable sauce and vegetables and chicken garnished with sesame seeds
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
Banner pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi - 488 E 100 S

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yakisoba$0.00
Japanese style stir fried noodle with assorted vegetables
More about Hamachi - 488 E 100 S
Consumer pic

 

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yakisoba Noodles$16.00
Yakisoba noodles stir fried with thin sliced green cabbage, onions, and a sweet soy sauce. Your choice of tofu, chicken, beef or shrimp.
*contains shellfish
**some proteins contain soy and shellfish
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Keyaki Sushi - 167 W 4500 S Frontage Rd Murray UT-84107

167 4500 South, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
YAKISOBA NOOLES$14.50
Chicken and Shrimp stir fried Yakisoba noodles with green onions, carrots, red, & green bell pepper, onions.
More about Keyaki Sushi - 167 W 4500 S Frontage Rd Murray UT-84107

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Patty Melts

Chicken Tenders

Tofu Soup

Beef Fried Rice

Tarts

Vegetable Tempura

Eggplant Parm

Eel

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Herriman

No reviews yet

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (44 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1042 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston