Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Toast

146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coca Cola$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Dr. Pepper$2.00
More about Downtown
Pig & a Jelly Jar image

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken & Biscuits$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
Beignets$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Carson Kitchen image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Tacos$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
Crispy Chicken Skins$10.00
smoked honey
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Copper Common image

PIZZA • GRILL

Copper Common

111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mortadella Sandwich$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
Smashed Potatoes$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
Whipped Ricotta Tart$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
More about Copper Common
Martine image

 

Martine

22 E 100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Chicken$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast served on top of a bed of greens with jicama, avocado, pepitas, black bean salsa, blue corn tortilla strips and an ancho chilie vinaigrette.
Caesar$13.00
Baked chicken with red bell peppers and on top of romaine lettuce with polenta, nicoise olives, parmesan, and house made caesar dressing.
Parmesan Truffle Fries$6.00
Super crispy truffle fries topped with parmesan and served with fry sauce.
More about Martine
Good Grammar image

 

Good Grammar

69 E Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Good Grammar

