Downtown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Downtown
More about Downtown
Downtown
146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Coca Cola
|$2.00
|Diet Coke
|$2.00
|Dr. Pepper
|$2.00
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Pig & a Jelly Jar
401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken & Biscuits
|$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
|Beignets
|$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
|Ham Hash
|$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
More about Carson Kitchen
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Gyro Tacos
|$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$10.00
smoked honey
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
|Stuffed Jalapeños
|$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
|Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
More about Copper Common
PIZZA • GRILL
Copper Common
111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Mortadella Sandwich
|$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
|Smashed Potatoes
|$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
|Whipped Ricotta Tart
|$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
More about Martine
Martine
22 E 100 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken
|$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast served on top of a bed of greens with jicama, avocado, pepitas, black bean salsa, blue corn tortilla strips and an ancho chilie vinaigrette.
|Caesar
|$13.00
Baked chicken with red bell peppers and on top of romaine lettuce with polenta, nicoise olives, parmesan, and house made caesar dressing.
|Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$6.00
Super crispy truffle fries topped with parmesan and served with fry sauce.