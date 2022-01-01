Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
Popular items
Gyro Tacos
$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
Crispy Chicken Skins
$10.00
smoked honey
Killer Shrimp
$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City
Popular items
Pepperoni
$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Stuffed Jalapeños
$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
PIZZA • GRILL
Copper Common
111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City
Popular items
Mortadella Sandwich
$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
Smashed Potatoes
$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
Whipped Ricotta Tart
$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
Zest Kitchen & Bar
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
Popular items
zesty nachos
$13.00
house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos
superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!
$14.00
lovely local green mix! cabbage, carrots, turnips, broccolini, quinoa, pepitas, pickled beets, hemp hearts, golden raisins, avocado, curry avocado dressing
brussels sprouts
$10.00
sauteed in a spicy tomato-almond masala sauce, garnished with local tomatoes and sesame seeds.
Alibi
369 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
Popular items
Hibiscus Gimlet
$12.00
Pomegranate and rosemary syrup with fresh squeezed lime juice make up this classic variation. Mixing instructions included.
|House Paloma
Our famous House Paloma blend with fresh grapefruit and fresh lime juice. Grapefruit Jarrito's and Spicy Salt Mix included!
Harvest Punch
$12.00
Fresh Apple Juice, Cinnamon syrup, fresh ginger juice and bitters make up this holiday cocktail. Mixing instructions included.