Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Carson Kitchen image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Tacos$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
Crispy Chicken Skins$10.00
smoked honey
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
Copper Common image

PIZZA • GRILL

Copper Common

111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mortadella Sandwich$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
Smashed Potatoes$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
Whipped Ricotta Tart$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
zesty nachos$13.00
house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos
superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!$14.00
lovely local green mix! cabbage, carrots, turnips, broccolini, quinoa, pepitas, pickled beets, hemp hearts, golden raisins, avocado, curry avocado dressing
brussels sprouts$10.00
sauteed in a spicy tomato-almond masala sauce, garnished with local tomatoes and sesame seeds.
Alibi image

 

Alibi

369 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hibiscus Gimlet$12.00
Pomegranate and rosemary syrup with fresh squeezed lime juice make up this classic variation. Mixing instructions included.
House Paloma
Our famous House Paloma blend with fresh grapefruit and fresh lime juice. Grapefruit Jarrito's and Spicy Salt Mix included!
Harvest Punch$12.00
Fresh Apple Juice, Cinnamon syrup, fresh ginger juice and bitters make up this holiday cocktail. Mixing instructions included.
Good Grammar image

 

Good Grammar

69 E Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
