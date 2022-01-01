Downtown breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown

Pig & a Jelly Jar image

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken & Biscuits$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
Beignets$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty image

 

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sano$10.50
grilled chicken, honey jalapeño glaze, roasted sweet potato, corn, black beans, scallions, cotija, cilantro, fresh lime, house-made salsa, pulp hash
House Burger$9.00
sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, hummus, tomato, arugula, oat bun
Breakfast Bagel$7.50
turkey sausage, sharp cheddar, smashed avocado, cage-free egg on a whole wheat bagel
More about Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty
The Daily Catering image

 

The Daily Catering

222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch for up to 15 Persons$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 10 Persons$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 20 Persons$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
More about The Daily Catering
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan image

 

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan

Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Uma$10.50
orange ginger cod, roasted carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, kale, scallions, tamari, sesame seeds, cilantro, sweet chili-ginger sauce, quinoa
Tropic Thunder$6.75
mango, strawberry, pineapple, banana, OJ, coconut water
By the Roots$8.50
roasted veggies (beets, sweet potato, & carrots), spinach, arugula, red onion, walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sour apple, pear, fig vinaigrette, honey balsamic reduction
More about Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan
The Daily image

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
Cobb Salad$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing
More about The Daily
Waffadopolis image

 

Waffadopolis

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Waffadopolis
The Rose Estb. image

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Rose Estb.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Miso Soup

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston