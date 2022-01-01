Downtown breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown
Pig & a Jelly Jar
401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken & Biscuits
|$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
|Beignets
|$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
|Ham Hash
|$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Sano
|$10.50
grilled chicken, honey jalapeño glaze, roasted sweet potato, corn, black beans, scallions, cotija, cilantro, fresh lime, house-made salsa, pulp hash
|House Burger
|$9.00
sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, hummus, tomato, arugula, oat bun
|Breakfast Bagel
|$7.50
turkey sausage, sharp cheddar, smashed avocado, cage-free egg on a whole wheat bagel
The Daily Catering
222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Lunch for up to 15 Persons
|$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 10 Persons
|$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 20 Persons
|$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan
Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Uma
|$10.50
orange ginger cod, roasted carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, kale, scallions, tamari, sesame seeds, cilantro, sweet chili-ginger sauce, quinoa
|Tropic Thunder
|$6.75
mango, strawberry, pineapple, banana, OJ, coconut water
|By the Roots
|$8.50
roasted veggies (beets, sweet potato, & carrots), spinach, arugula, red onion, walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sour apple, pear, fig vinaigrette, honey balsamic reduction
The Daily
222 Main St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing