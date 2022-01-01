Downtown cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Downtown
More about The Daily Catering
The Daily Catering
222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Lunch for up to 15 Persons
|$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 10 Persons
|$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 20 Persons
|$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
More about Gourmandise
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Black & White Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"
|$49.90
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Add Individual Candle
|$0.25
Tall white and rose gold striped candle.
More about The Daily
The Daily
222 Main St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing