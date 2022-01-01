Downtown cafés you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Downtown

The Daily Catering image

 

The Daily Catering

222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch for up to 15 Persons$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 10 Persons$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 20 Persons$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
More about The Daily Catering
Gourmandise image

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black & White Mousse Cake 9"$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"$49.90
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Add Individual Candle$0.25
Tall white and rose gold striped candle.
More about Gourmandise
The Daily image

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
Cobb Salad$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing
More about The Daily
The Rose Estb. image

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Rose Estb.

