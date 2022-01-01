Downtown seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Downtown
More about Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Large Drink
|$3.00
32 oz drink in a SkinnyFATS logo cup
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$17.00
A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.
|Seashore Fries
|$3.00
thick cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper
More about Codspeed @ HallPass
Codspeed @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Tackle Box
|$30.00
Feed up to 4 people!
12x Fish
2x Tots
2x Fries
6x Tartar sauce
|Garlic Parm Tots
|$3.00
tossed in garlic & parmesan
|3 Piece
|$9.00
3 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce
More about FreshFin
FreshFin
157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Zen Bowl
Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
|Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Rainbow Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Classic, Sriracha Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed