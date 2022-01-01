Downtown seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Downtown

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass image

 

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

Popular items
Large Drink$3.00
32 oz drink in a SkinnyFATS logo cup
Connecticut Lobster Roll$17.00
A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.
Seashore Fries$3.00
thick cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper
Codspeed @ HallPass image

 

Codspeed @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

Popular items
Tackle Box$30.00
Feed up to 4 people!
12x Fish
2x Tots
2x Fries
6x Tartar sauce
Garlic Parm Tots$3.00
tossed in garlic & parmesan
3 Piece$9.00
3 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City

Popular items
Zen Bowl
Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Rainbow Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Classic, Sriracha Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
