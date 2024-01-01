Brisket in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve brisket
More about Hog & Tradition (Hall Pass)
Hog & Tradition (Hall Pass)
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Brisket 1/4 lb
|$16.00
Comes w/ slice of bread, BBQ Sauce, pickled onions, & pickles. Choice of 2 sides.
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT
260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City
|Gluten Free Brisket
|$24.00
Gluten Free Crust, Slow Cooked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Fontina, Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Spicy Oil
|Pizza Brisket
|$18.00
Slow cooked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Fontina, Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Spicy Olio