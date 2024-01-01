Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve brisket

Hog & Tradition (Hall Pass)

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket 1/4 lb$16.00
Comes w/ slice of bread, BBQ Sauce, pickled onions, & pickles. Choice of 2 sides.
More about Hog & Tradition (Hall Pass)
PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT

260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Brisket$24.00
Gluten Free Crust, Slow Cooked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Fontina, Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Spicy Oil
Pizza Brisket$18.00
Slow cooked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Fontina, Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Spicy Olio
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT

