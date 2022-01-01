Cake in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve cake

Nohm image

TAPAS

Nohm

165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Rice Cake$15.50
Rice Cake / Fish Cake / Ramen Noodle / Flat Dumpling / Soft-Boiled Egg
More about Nohm
Tiramisu 9" Cake (Serves 10-12 ppl) image

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake 9"$49.90
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Black & White Mousse Cake 9"$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Marzipan Cake 6"$33.90
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry custard. Wrapped with chewy marzipan (almond paste fondant frosting). (Serves 4-6 ppl)
More about Gourmandise
Item pic

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
tiramisu “cheese” cake$9.00
date & cashew crust with cashew custard, coconut cream, espresso, cocoa and rum anglaise.
carrot cake$9.00
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar

