Cake in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cake
TAPAS
Nohm
165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Spicy Rice Cake
|$15.50
Rice Cake / Fish Cake / Ramen Noodle / Flat Dumpling / Soft-Boiled Egg
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Tiramisu Cake 9"
|$49.90
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Black & White Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Marzipan Cake 6"
|$33.90
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry custard. Wrapped with chewy marzipan (almond paste fondant frosting). (Serves 4-6 ppl)