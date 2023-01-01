Carrot cake in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve carrot cake
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
Carrot Cake 6"
$33.95
A perfect classic with carrot & chopped peans. Cream cheese frosting adorned with white chocolate curl flowers & rosemary sprigs. Serves 4-6 ppl. Available through May only.
zest kitchen
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwich
$5.00
carrot cake
$9.00
our only nut-free dessert, incredibly moist and packed with shredded carrots!
we use maple syrup instead of conventional sweetener- guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth!
pairs great with a cup of hot coffee or black tea