Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Item pic

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, and coleslaw. All sandwiches come with handcut fries.
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Item pic

 

Ginger Street

324 S State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
squishy bun, battered chicken thigh, green papaya slaw, tomato, jalapeno, Kewpie mayo -^
More about Ginger Street
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Aioli Sandwich$10.00
Ciabatta, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Bell Peppers, Sliced Cucumber, Smoked Gouda, Spicy Avocado Lime Aioli.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Aioli Sandwich$10.00
Ciabatta, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Bell Peppers, Sliced Cucumber, Smoked Gouda, Spicy Avocado Lime Aioli.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
Item pic

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Pulled chicken, apples, pecans, tuscan hoagie roll.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.00
Crispy chicken, basil pesto, roasted tomato pomodoro, and fresh mozzarella on herbed ciabatta bun.
More about The Daily

