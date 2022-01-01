Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Pig & a Jelly Jar
401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, and coleslaw. All sandwiches come with handcut fries.
More about Ginger Street
Ginger Street
324 S State Street, Salt Lake City
|Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
squishy bun, battered chicken thigh, green papaya slaw, tomato, jalapeno, Kewpie mayo -^
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Aioli Sandwich
|$10.00
Ciabatta, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Bell Peppers, Sliced Cucumber, Smoked Gouda, Spicy Avocado Lime Aioli.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Aioli Sandwich
|$10.00
Ciabatta, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Bell Peppers, Sliced Cucumber, Smoked Gouda, Spicy Avocado Lime Aioli.