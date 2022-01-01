Chips and salsa in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar
Zest Kitchen & Bar
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|chips, salsa and guac
|$8.00
More about Taqueria 27
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
