Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
chips, salsa and guac$8.00
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar
Chips and Salsa image

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
Chips and Salsa$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
More about Taqueria 27

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Crispy Chicken

Pudding

Pork Belly

Carne Asada

Green Smoothies

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston