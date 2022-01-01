Chocolate mousse in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Copper Common
PIZZA • GRILL
Copper Common
111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Tart
|$7.00
House tart shell, chocolate ganache, tahini, powdered sugar, toasted white sesame, and flaked salt.
More about Gourmandise
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"
|$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"
|$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/2 Sheet, 12"x16"
|$99.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 44-48 ppl)