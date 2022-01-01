Crispy chicken in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Skins image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Skins$10.00
smoked honey
More about Carson Kitchen
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

340 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Green Beans

Curry

Miso Soup

Tiramisu

Cake

Pudding

Katsu

Tacos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston