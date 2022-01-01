Curry in
Downtown
/
Salt Lake City
/
Downtown
/
Curry
Downtown restaurants that serve curry
Ginger Street
324 S State Street, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Yellow Curry
$10.00
More about Ginger Street
FreshFin
157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
