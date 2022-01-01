Green beans in
Downtown
/
Salt Lake City
/
Downtown
/
Green Beans
Downtown restaurants that serve green beans
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Tempura Green Beans
$11.00
pepper jelly cream cheese
More about Carson Kitchen
Ginger Street
324 S State Street, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Dry Fried Green Beans
$6.00
green beans, garlic, hoisin, chili fried peanuts -V^
More about Ginger Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Mac And Cheese
Cake
Katsu
Miso Soup
Crispy Chicken
Nachos
Chili
Tacos
More near Downtown to explore
Sugar House
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Central City
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
No reviews yet
East Central
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
East Millcreek
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston