Green beans in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve green beans

Tempura Green Beans image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tempura Green Beans$11.00
pepper jelly cream cheese
More about Carson Kitchen
Dry Fried Green Beans image

 

Ginger Street

324 S State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dry Fried Green Beans$6.00
green beans, garlic, hoisin, chili fried peanuts -V^
More about Ginger Street

