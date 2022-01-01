Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green smoothies in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve green smoothies

Item pic

 

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Glowing Greens Smoothie$7.00
Banana, Ginger, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Cucumber, Plant Based Milk and Coconut Water.
More about Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Glowing Greens Smoothie$7.00
Banana, Ginger, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Cucumber, Plant Based Milk and Coconut Water.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

zest kitchen

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
get your greens smoothie$8.00
16 oz. smoothie loaded with fresh kale, spinach, chard, apple, banana, oj, lemon
More about zest kitchen

