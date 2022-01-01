Green smoothies in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve green smoothies
More about Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Glowing Greens Smoothie
|$7.00
Banana, Ginger, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Cucumber, Plant Based Milk and Coconut Water.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Glowing Greens Smoothie
|$7.00
Banana, Ginger, Apple, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Cucumber, Plant Based Milk and Coconut Water.