Grilled chicken in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Arempas
Arempas
350 State Street, Salt Lake City
|Cachapa, Grilled Chicken
|$11.50
|Arepa, Grilled Chicken
|$11.50
|Grilled chicken Salad
|$12.00
More about Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Chicken Side
|$3.00
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Chicken Side
|$3.00
More about Taqueria 27 Downtown
Taqueria 27 Downtown
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
|Add Grilled Chicken Breast
|$3.50