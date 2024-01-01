Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jalapeno poppers in
Downtown
/
Salt Lake City
/
Downtown
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Downtown restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
zest kitchen
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
Avg 4.5
(1590 reviews)
Jalapeno poppers
$10.00
creamy casher-quinoa filling, fruit sauce, and ginger sour cream
More about zest kitchen
Taqueria 27 Downtown
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
8 Jalapeno Poppers
$13.50
4 Jalapeno Poppers
$7.00
More about Taqueria 27 Downtown
