Jalapeno poppers in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

zest kitchen

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeno poppers$10.00
creamy casher-quinoa filling, fruit sauce, and ginger sour cream
More about zest kitchen
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27 Downtown

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8 Jalapeno Poppers$13.50
4 Jalapeno Poppers$7.00
More about Taqueria 27 Downtown

