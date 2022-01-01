Katsu in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve katsu

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass image

 

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Rice Bowl$14.00
Katsu, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
More about Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
Nohm image

TAPAS

Nohm

165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Katsu Sando$14.50
More about Nohm

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cake

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Tarts

Waffles

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston