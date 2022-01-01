Miso soup in
Downtown
/
Salt Lake City
/
Downtown
/
Miso Soup
Downtown restaurants that serve miso soup
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
Avg 4.6
(1443 reviews)
Miso soup
$2.95
white miso, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu
More about Hamachi
TAPAS
Nohm
165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City
Avg 4.5
(56 reviews)
(Vgt.) Miso Soup
$2.75
More about Nohm
