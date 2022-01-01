Miso soup in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve miso soup

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso soup$2.95
white miso, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu
Nohm image

TAPAS

Nohm

165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(Vgt.) Miso Soup$2.75
