Tacos in Downtown

Gyro Tacos image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyro Tacos$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
More about Carson Kitchen
Taco Of The Day image

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Of The Day$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
The Brent Taco$8.00
Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.
More about Taqueria 27
Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
cuban tacos *family style options$13.00
orange marinated jackfruit, mushrooms & rice, pico de gallo, fruit compote, guacamole, cilantro, comes with local made corn tortilla shells on the side, assemble yourself :)
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar
Alibi image

 

Alibi

369 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Taco$2.50
Carnitas Taco$2.50
Jackfruit Taco$2.50
More about Alibi

