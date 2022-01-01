Tacos in Downtown
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Gyro Tacos
|$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Taco Of The Day
|$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
|The Brent Taco
|$8.00
Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.
Zest Kitchen & Bar
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|cuban tacos *family style options
|$13.00
orange marinated jackfruit, mushrooms & rice, pico de gallo, fruit compote, guacamole, cilantro, comes with local made corn tortilla shells on the side, assemble yourself :)