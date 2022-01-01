Waffles in Downtown

Chicken & Waffles image

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast, Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup, one over medium egg served on top. // Add local bacon or house sausage $2
Waffle Pick & Fix$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

340 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1039 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
